Vax makers wait for detailed guidelines on mixing doses

“As a matter of abundant precaution, for those healthcare workers and frontline workers who have received two doses, another dose of covid-19 vaccine would be provided from 10 January 2022. The prioritization and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of nine months or 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose," the Union health ministry said in a statement on Monday, adding the same criterion will be applicable for those above 60 years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}