The World Health Organization's chief has warned that fresh waves of Covid-19 infections show the pandemic is "nowhere near over". "New waves of the virus demonstrate again that Covid-19 is nowhere near over," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference, adding: "As the virus pushes at us, we must push back."

"The virus is running freely and countries are not effectively managing the disease burden based on their capacity, in terms of both hospitalisation for acute cases and the expanding number of people with post-Covid condition, often referred to as Long Covid," he said.

The WHO's emergency committee on Covid-19 met on Friday via video-conference and determined the pandemic remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern -- the highest alarm the WHO can sound.

Meanwhile, India logged 16,906 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,36,69,850, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,519 with 45 new fatalities, the data stated.

The active Covid cases have increased to 1,32,457.

According to the ministry, 199.12 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Children below 12 may have to wait longer for covid-19 vaccines despite the drug regulator clearing it in April, as fewer infections and lower mortality among children, as well as limited uptake among children above 12, delay a decision.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on 26 April granted emergency use authorization for Biological E’s Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children aged six to 12 years. Since then, the National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (NTAGI) has met several times to evaluate paediatric vaccination data, an official aware of the matter said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.