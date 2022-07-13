‘Virus is running freely’: WHO chief warns against Covid-19 infections surge1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 10:24 AM IST
‘New waves of the virus demonstrate again that Covid-19 is nowhere near over,’ said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
‘New waves of the virus demonstrate again that Covid-19 is nowhere near over,’ said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Listen to this article
The World Health Organization's chief has warned that fresh waves of Covid-19 infections show the pandemic is "nowhere near over". "New waves of the virus demonstrate again that Covid-19 is nowhere near over," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference, adding: "As the virus pushes at us, we must push back."