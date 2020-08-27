Vital health parameters of the two volunteers, who have been administered the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate at a medical college in Pune, are normal, news agency Press Trust of India reported, citing a senior official of the hospital. The phase II clinical trial of Oxford covid vaccine started in India on Wednesday at a Pune hospital.

Two volunteers, both men and aged 32 and 48, were given the first shot of the 'Covishield' vaccine, being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), at Bharti Vidyapeeth's Medical College and Hospital.

"Since yesterday, our medical team is in touch with the two volunteers and both are fine. They do not have any pain, fever, injection-side reaction or systemic illness post-vaccination," the medical college and hospital's deputy medical director Dr Jitendra Oswal told PTI.

After the vaccine was administered, both the volunteers were observed for 30 minutes and later allowed to go home, he said, adding that the hospital's medical team is conducting follow-ups with the volunteers.

The vaccine dose will be repeated on both the volunteers after one month, the hospital's medical director Dr Sanjay Lalwani told PTI. 25 candidates will be given the vaccine in the next seven days.

Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker by volume, has signed an agreement to manufacture the potential vaccine developed by the Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.

The Oxford vaccine candidate is seen as the leading covid vaccine candidate in the world. The phase-2 trial in India will be conducted on 100 volunteers at some sites across the country. And depending on the trial results, 1,500 people will be administered the (potential) vaccine across the country in the next phase.

The phase-3 trials for the Oxford-AstraZeneca covid vaccine is underway in many parts of the world.

"COVISHIELD will be commercialised once the trials are proven successful and all the requisite regulatory approvals are in place. Presently, the government has granted us permission to only manufacture the vaccine and stockpile it for future use," Serum Institute had said earlier in a statement.

(With Agency Inputs)

