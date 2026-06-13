Chronic fatigue and low energy? Vitamin B12 and folate deficiency could be to blame

While persistent fatigue is often attributed to stress, sleep deprivation or busy routines, underlying nutritional deficiencies may be an underappreciated factor. Increasingly, research has linked Vitamin B12 and folate to energy, brain function and general well-being. Recognition and early evaluation of these deficiencies can prevent chronic complications and improve quality of life.

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Dr Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant - Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital®, Delhi, says that chronic fatigue is frequently misidentified as a result of anxiety, lack of sleep, or busy schedules; however, there is new evidence demonstrating that poor nutrition, including a deficiency in vitamin B12 and/or lack of folate, is often a leading cause of chronic fatigue and low energy level.

“Both vitamins are essential in the production of red blood cells, the function of nerves, and the production of DNA. Therefore, if there are not enough vitamin B12 and/or folate in the body, then your body’s ability to deliver oxygen to the tissues will be compromised, leading to fatigue, weakness, and decreased physical and mental performance,” says Dr Singh.

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Dr Pawan Kumar, General Paediatrician, Madhukar Rainbow Hospital, Delhi, adds that more people are aware than before of the importance of vitamins B12 and folate for good health.

“These two vitamins, along with many others, play a role in many biological processes, including making energy, making red blood cells, and maintaining healthy nervous system function,” says Dr Kumar and adds that “If you do not eat enough of these nutrients from foods in your diet, or your body does not absorb the vitamins properly, then you could experience problems doing these jobs effectively.”

A contributing factor to vitamin B12 and folate deficiency is what we eat in today's culture.

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“Animal products (dairy, meat, egg) are the principal sources for vitamin B12. Those who follow strict vegetarian or vegan diets may thus be at increased risk of developing B12 deficiency unless they consume adequate amounts of fortified foods and/or B12 supplementation,” says Dr Kumar.

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He adds, “There are plenty of sources of folate, such as spinach, legumes, citrus and fortified cereal, and if you are not consuming enough of these types of foods, then you could also be at risk of developing a folate deficiency.”

Symptoms beyond just fatigue Symptoms associated with a vitamin B12 and/or folate deficiency include not only fatigue, but may also include dizziness, shortness of breath, inability to concentrate, memory loss, feelings of sadness, "pins and needles" sensation in the fingers and toes, and/or pale skin, says Dr Singh.

The overlap of these symptoms makes it difficult for individuals to determine whether they are vitamin B12- and/or folate-deficient, as these symptoms can also occur with numerous other medical conditions, resulting in many individuals being undiagnosed for extended periods of time.

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“Individuals experiencing continued fatigue, a lower capacity to perform day-to-day activities, muscle discomfort after normal activity, difficulties concentrating, poor memory, dizziness or light-headedness within the last six months should seek a medical work-up for diagnosis,” he adds.

All of these factors can indicate a nutritional deficiency or another health issue that needs to be addressed promptly.

Who is at increased risk? Dr Singh says that some groups of individuals face a greater risk of developing Vitamin B12 and/or folate deficiencies.

These populations include older persons, vegetarians and/or vegans, persons with gastrointestinal problems, and those taking medications that inhibit the ability to absorb nutrients to an adequate amount; dietary restrictions, absorption challenges, and/or chronic diseases may all contribute to an inadequate intake of these important nutrients.

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The importance of early diagnosis A routine health assessment may detect vitamin B12 and folate deficiency before it leads to other serious complications, such as anaemia, nervous system dysfunction or chronic cognitive decline.

“Because symptoms tend to develop slowly and may mimic stress or natural ageing processes, obtaining early diagnosis and treatment is vital. Properly addressing these deficiencies by making dietary changes and supplementing (when necessary) and treating any underlying causes can improve energy levels, improve physical function, and enhance overall quality of life,” says Dr Singh.

Also, to address chronic fatigue caused by nutrient deficiencies, the best course of action is to develop and implement a multifaceted approach to health and wellness, including healthy eating, routine health screenings, and new self-care practices. For those suffering from chronic fatigue, doctors recommend having a medical assessment to determine the presence of a medical condition rather than using energy supplements (e.g., energy drinks or caffeine-based products).

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“With a correct diagnosis, an individual will receive individualised recommendations that will assist in restoring balance to his/her nutrient levels and overall health in the long run,” sums up Dr Kumar.

(The author, Nivedita, is a freelance writer. She writes on health and travel.)