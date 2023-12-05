Vitamin D deficiency: Supplements not enough for your children, research reveals
According to a significant clinical experiment conducted by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Queen Mary University of London, vitamin D supplements do not strengthen bones or shield kids with vitamin D insufficiency from fractures.
