Volunteer’s doc blames SII vaccine for neuro disorder

Mint has seen a copy of the declaration, which is cited in the participant’s legal notice to SII. Sayeed concluded that the vaccine caused the neurological damage after all other possibilities were eliminated through a battery of tests, including electroencephalogram (EEG), somato sensory evoked potential (SSEP) test and neuropsychological assessment. EEG, SSEP and neuropsychological assessments are used to examine neurological functions and consequences of brain damage, brain disease and severe mental illness. However, another physician, seeking anonymity, said the letter shows the qualified personal opinion of the neurologist is based on his diagnosis, and more evidence is needed to prove that the vaccine is or not a cause for the neurological issues of the participant. He said post-vaccine neurological side-effects are known to be uncommon after vaccinations, but is considered safe if the benefits outweigh the risk .