Volunteers with Down’s syndrome could help find Alzheimer’s drugs

The amyloid cascade hypothesis remains the most influential explanation for how Alzheimer’s develops. A search is thus now on for drugs that get rid of beta-amyloid. Trial after trial has failed. But two substances have been found to do the job. These are artificial antibodies called lecanemab and donanemab that bind specifically to beta-amyloid, flagging it for disposal. However, though both drugs slow cognitive decline, they do not do so by much. After 18 months, dementia scores for people receiving lecanemab had deteriorated 27% less than those receiving a placebo. For donanemab, it was 35%. Ideally the drugs would stop decline completely—or even reverse it. Given that 20% of people receiving lecanemab and 24% of those receiving donanemab develop small (though mostly harmless) brain swellings and brain bleeds, scepticism that the new drugs are worth it is understandable.