Want to control bird flu? Vaccinate the chickens!
There are fewer reasons than ever for the US to shun this crucial tool in controlling a costly worldwide epidemic that’s hurting our food supply.
An especially virulent strain of bird flu has killed off more than 58 million birds in the US since January 2022. That’s not the toll from disease. It’s mostly the result of whole flocks of poultry slaughtered by American farmers to prevent the virus from spreading after even one infected bird is found. But those drastic measures have failed to stop the devastation.
