Want to control bird flu? Vaccinate the chickens!

Nonetheless, until the most recent outbreak, most countries — especially poultry exporters — hesitated to adopt vaccinations. The reasons are several. First, vaccines become less effective over time due to mutations in the virus. For example, in Egypt researchers found that vaccine strains were no longer matched to circulating strains. Those less effective vaccines can lend a country a false sense of security — especially when other interventions, such as biosecurity and surveillance measures, aren't adopted, too.

