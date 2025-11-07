Want to improve your pull-ups? Fitness expert shares 10 upper body exercises to build strength

If you have ever hung from a pull-up bar wondering how people make it look so effortless, you are definitely the only one! Pull-ups are one of those exercises that truly test your strength, coordination, and patience. But here's the truth: it is not just about arm power. To crush your pull-ups, you need strong shoulders, a solid back, and a stable core working together. You can build all of these with the right mix of upper-body exercises. These can strengthen every muscle that supports your pull-up form, helping you lift smoother, last longer, and feel stronger with each rep.

Upper body exercises Here are 10 effective upper-body exercises that target the right muscles to help you conquer your pull-ups with ease:

1. Overhead press Stand with feet shoulder-width apart.

Hold dumbbells or a barbell at shoulder level.

Press the weights upward until your arms are straight, then slowly lower down. Benefits: “It builds shoulder, triceps, and upper chest strength—essential for stabilizing your body during pull-ups and improving overhead endurance,” fitness expert Yash Aggarwal tells Health Shots.

2. Bent-over row Hold a barbell or dumbbells and hinge forward at your hips.

Keep your back flat and pull the weight toward your torso.

Lower it slowly to the starting position. Benefits: It strengthens your lats, rhomboids, and traps—the same muscles engaged during pull-ups. It improves posture and back strength.

3. Dumbbell pullover Lie flat on a bench holding a dumbbell above your chest.

Lower the dumbbell behind your head slowly.

Bring it back to the starting position. Benefits: It engages your lats, chest, and triceps while improving flexibility and shoulder stability, crucial for pull-up strength.

4. Biceps curl Hold dumbbells in each hand with arms by your side.

Curl them up toward your shoulders while keeping your elbows close.

Lower them slowly back down. Benefits: It strengthens your biceps, essential for the pulling motion of a pull-up. It also helps improve arm endurance and control.

5. Triceps kickback Hold dumbbells, hinge slightly forward, keeping your back straight.

Bend your elbows to 90 degrees.

Extend your arms straight back and return slowly. Benefits: It targets your triceps, which stabilize your elbows and help in controlling the lowering phase of pull-ups.

6. Deadlift Stand with your feet hip-width apart, barbell in front.

Hinge at the hips and bend the knees slightly to grab the bar.

Push through your heels to lift and stand tall. Benefits: It strengthens your back, core, and grip, all vital for maintaining control and balance during pull-ups.

7. Pull-ups Grab a pull-up bar with palms facing away.

Engage your core and pull your chin above the bar.

Lower slowly to full extension. Benefits: It works the lats, biceps, shoulders, and core, improving endurance and control over time.

8. High plank Start in a push-up position, hands under shoulders.

Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels.

Engage your core and hold for 30–60 seconds. Benefits: It builds shoulder and core stability, helping you maintain proper body alignment during pull-ups. It can also reduce strain on the lower back.

9. Seated cable row Sit on the cable machine with your feet on the platform.

Grab the handle with both hands and pull it toward your abdomen.

Release slowly to stretch your back muscles. Benefits: It engages your lats and biceps, improving your pulling strength and posture for a smoother pull-up exercise.

10. Hammer curl Hold dumbbells with palms facing each other.

Curl them upward toward your shoulders.

Lower slowly with control. Benefits: This exercise strengthens both the biceps and forearms, improving grip strength and control during pull-ups.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)