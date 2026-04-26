Want to lose weight fast? Trainer shares 15-step plan for 30-day transformation

A structured weight loss plan shared by fitness trainer Takai Raashid has gained traction on social media, after he outlined a 15-step approach aimed at achieving rapid fat loss within 30 days.

In a post shared on Instagram, Raashid emphasised that while weight loss typically requires sustained effort over time, having a clear framework and timeline can help individuals stay consistent and motivated.

Calorie Deficit At The Core Of The Plan

At the centre of the trainer’s recommendations is maintaining a calorie deficit—consuming fewer calories than the body burns. He suggested reducing daily intake by 500 to 750 calories below maintenance levels and advised tracking food intake instead of estimating it.

Protein intake also features prominently in the plan. According to Raashid, individuals should aim for 0.8 to 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight, which typically translates to around 130 to 180 grams per day for most people. He further recommended distributing protein intake across meals, with 20 to 30 grams per serving.

Exercise Routine And Daily Movement

The plan includes a combination of strength training and steady-state cardio. Raashid suggested strength training at least three times a week, supported by activities such as incline walking or StairMaster sessions three to five times weekly, lasting between 30 to 45 minutes.

In addition, he highlighted the importance of daily movement, recommending more than 10,000 steps per day as a low-impact way to support fat loss.

Sleep, Diet Quality And Planning Emphasised

Lifestyle habits form a key part of the routine. The trainer advised getting between seven to nine hours of sleep each night, noting that insufficient rest can slow down weight loss progress.

Meal planning was another critical factor. According to the post, preparing meals in advance can help avoid impulsive food choices that may derail progress.

Raashid also recommended focusing on whole foods such as lean meats, eggs, fruits, oats, rice, and vegetables, while avoiding processed sugar and calorie-dense beverages. He suggested opting for water, coffee, or zero-calorie drinks instead.

Strict Approach: No Cheat Meals, Daily Tracking

One of the stricter elements of the plan is the recommendation to avoid cheat meals entirely during the 30-day period. Raashid noted that deviations could significantly affect results.

The plan also includes daily weight tracking, with individuals advised to weigh themselves each morning after using the washroom to monitor progress consistently.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of accountability—whether through a coach, structured programme, or external support system—to improve adherence.

Focus On Consistency And Mindset

The final component of the plan centres on mindset. Raashid acknowledged that following all 15 rules may feel demanding but suggested that short-term discipline could support long-term results.

He encouraged individuals to remain consistent and committed to the process, highlighting that progress may not always be immediately visible.

What To Keep In Mind