Want to lower risk of heart disease? Stay in bed and do THIS on the weekend, a new study suggests

Researchers have tracked 90,900 participants' hospital and death records over a period of nearly 14 years and found what lowers the risk of heart diseases.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated29 Aug 2024, 05:39 PM IST
Want to lower risks of heart disease? Stay in bed and do THIS on weekends, a new study suggests
Want to lower risks of heart disease? Stay in bed and do THIS on weekends, a new study suggests(Pixabay)

The hectic pace of a typical workweek, driven by school or job obligations, often causes sleep problems. However, getting extra sleep on weekends could reduce the likelihood of developing heart disease by up to 20%, recent findings shared at ESC Congress 2024 reveal.

The research was presented at the annual European Society of Cardiology (ESC) conference.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan shares insight of his daily routine. Here’s what he said

“Sufficient compensatory sleep is linked to a lower risk of heart disease. The association becomes even more pronounced among individuals who regularly experience inadequate sleep on weekdays,” said study co-author Yanjun Song

The Chinese researcher is from the State Key Laboratory of Infectious Disease, Fuwai Hospital, National Centre for Cardiovascular Disease, Beijing.

The study led by Song's team examined sleep habits in 90,900 people from the UK. About 22%, or 19,800 individuals, were identified as lacking sleep since they slept under seven hours per night on average. The findings indicated no noticeable distinctions between the genders.

Also Read | Mumbai shocker! Auto driver sleeping on Versova beach crushed to death by SUV

Over a period of nearly 14 years, researchers tracked these participants' hospital and death records for heart-related conditions such as heart failure, atrial fibrillation and stroke.

The findings revealed that those who made up for lost sleep had a 19% lower chance of developing heart problems. For the sleep-deprived group, getting more catch-up sleep reduced their risk of heart disease by 20%.

‘Well-conducted analysis’

Dr. Nisha Parikh called it a “well-conducted analysis”. The director of the Women’s Heart Program for Northwell Health’s Cardiovascular Institute and the Katz Institute for Women’s Health in the US spoke to the New York Post.

Also Read | 5 superfoods and drinks that promote restful sleep

She explained that sleep disorders and lack of sleep are connected to health issues like high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and heart disease. Dr. Parikh added that catching up on sleep over the weekend might help reduce some of the negative effects caused by not getting enough sleep during the week.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 05:39 PM IST
Business NewsScienceHealthWant to lower risk of heart disease? Stay in bed and do THIS on the weekend, a new study suggests

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,758.95
    03:43 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -100.25 (-2.06%)

    Tata Steel

    153.00
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -0.7 (-0.46%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.75
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3 (1.73%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.05
    03:57 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -3.9 (-1.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    TV18 Broadcast

    51.61
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3.67 (7.66%)

    Gujarat State Petronet

    419.10
    03:41 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    23.5 (5.94%)

    Whirlpool Of India

    2,190.40
    03:50 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    119.95 (5.79%)

    Concord Biotech

    1,704.10
    03:46 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    90.45 (5.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,985.00285.00
      Chennai
      73,125.00-503.00
      Delhi
      73,340.0071.00
      Kolkata
      72,838.00-144.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

      More From Popular in Science
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue