We are in the endgame of Covid-19 pandemic in India, says Harsh Vardhan

Speaking at the Delhi Medical Association's (DMA's) 62nd Annual Delhi State Medical Conference (MEDICON 2021) in collaboration with Dharamshila Narayana Hospital on Sunday, Vardhan said "We are 14 months into what is the biggest health crisis in our lifetime and almost 2 months into the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive. As of today, we have administered over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine shots and have increased our vaccination rate to 15 lakhs per day.

