We have a small window to contain monkeypox: WHO's Swaminathan
What makes the current outbreak concerning is the rapid, continuing spread through new modes of transmission
NEW DELHI : There is a small window to contain the monkeypox outbreak before it becomes endemic in many countries, said Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO). Depending on how it evolves, vaccines may be needed in future to control monkeypox, Swaminathan said in an email interview to Mint. The increasing likelihood of human-animal interactions will lead to more zoonotic infections, she added. Edited excerpts: