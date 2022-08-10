We  have  a  small  window  to  contain monkeypox: WHO’s  Swaminathan

This is an outbreak that can be stopped if countries, communities and individuals inform themselves, take risks seriously, and take the steps needed to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups. The outbreak can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups. It’s therefore essential that all countries work closely with communities of men who have sex with men to design and deliver effective information and services and adopt measures that protect the health, human rights and dignity of affected communities. We urge countries to scale up response and to implement the recommendations included in the Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) Declaration to bring the outbreak under control. While the current outbreak seems to be mostly spreading through sexual encounters and impacting MSM (men who have sex with men), monkeypox can spread by close skin-to-skin contact and through droplets; so anyone can get infected if exposed to an infectious individual.

