Weather alert: Sun exposure may cause skin cancer — why you must take sunburn seriously as temperatures rise

The United Kingdom (UK) reported a record number of new melanoma skin cancer cases in a year, according to charity Cancer Research UK. The report came as the country braces for temperatures above 30°C, when in India, the heatwave has touched dangerous levels — above 45°C.

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Cancer Research UK states that in 2022, more than 20,000 people in the UK were diagnosed with melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. That's the highest on record.

But by 2040, this number is expected to rise even further, to 26,500 cases a year. As per the report, Melanoma skin cancer is already the 5th most common cancer in the UK, accounting for 5 percent of all new cancer cases (2019, 2021-2022).

What causes Melanoma? The report says that nearly 9 out of 10 Melanoma cases in the UK are caused by too much UV radiation from the sun and sunbeds. But it also notes that the growing and ageing UK population could be one major factor.

It explains with an example: "For example, among adults under 55, women are more likely to be diagnosed with melanoma than men, likely due to younger women having more sun exposure from activities like sunbathing and using sunbeds. This flips later in life, when rates are higher in men, possibly because of long-term sun exposure. which naturally increases the number of cancer cases overall."

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With skin cancer cases on the rise across the UK, the report advises staying sun-safe.

Does heat cause skin cancer? Sun exposure is one of the main causes of skin cancer. "Too much exposure to UV radiation is the main cause of skin cancer in the UK," Cancer Research UK claims.

Meanwhile, a report by Harvard Health Publishing says that extreme heat poses numerous health risks, some of which are visible on our skin.

"Eczema, rosacea, rashes, and skin sensitivity or discolouration may worsen when temperatures rise," it added.

The report further informs that skin cancer risk rises with increased exposure to UV radiation.

Also Read | Delhi deploys 13 mobile heat relief units as temperatures rise

"Heat waves - now beginning earlier, ending later, and lasting longer - contribute to UV exposure, particularly among people who work outdoors," the Harvard report adds.

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It also cited preliminary research, which suggests prolonged exposure to high temperatures may further boost skin cancer risk.

"This could be of particular concern for firefighters, who face extended exposure to extreme heat," it added.

Why should you take sunburn seriously? A report by Cancer Research UK says that most skin cancers start with damage caused by UV radiation, and one of the clearest signs of that damage is sunburn.

The Harvard report supports the claim, saying, "Getting sunburnt increases your risk of cancer."

Sunburn is skin damage and your body’s response to try to repair it. When skin burns, it shows that the skin has gotten too much UV exposure, which increases the risk of melanoma.

Getting sunburnt once doesn’t mean you will definitely get skin cancer. But the more times you get sunburnt, the higher your risk of skin cancer.

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“Sunburn doesn’t only happen when it’s hot – it can happen on cooler or cloudier days too,” Fiona Osgun, head of health information at Cancer Research UK, was quoted as saying.

While UVB rays are the main cause of sunburn and skin cancers, UVA rays can also contribute to skin cancer and premature ageing, Sky News reported.

What sunburn looks like?

According to Harvard report, sunburn doesn’t have to be raw, peeling or blistering. "For people with darker skin tones, your skin may feel irritated, tender or itchy. For people with lighter skin tones, it may also go pink or red in the sun," it explains.

How to protect your skin when temperatures rise Keep skin cool > Wear light, breathable clothing. Choose natural fibers like cotton and linen to help regulate body temperature and prevent sweat-induced skin issues. Avoid synthetic clothes.

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> Take cool baths or showers. Use cool or tepid water to bathe. Avoid hot showers

> Find cool places: When not in an air-conditioned room, seek out cooler places, take shelter.

2. Keep yourself hydrated > Drink ample water and eat water-rich foods. Foods like watermelon and cucumbers can provide additional hydration. Avoid tea, coffee and alcohol.

> Moisturize your skin: Apply light, non-comedogenic moisturizers immediately after bathing. Look for ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which are beneficial for enhancing skin hydration.

3. Limit exposure to sun and pollution > Use protective clothing: Wear wide-brimmed hats, UV-blocking sunglasses, and long-sleeved shirts to shield the skin from harmful radiation.

> Wear sunscreen: Apply broad-spectrum mineral sunscreens containing zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, or iron oxide to protect against UV radiation and pollutants.

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> Use topical antioxidants. Use products like vitamin C in your morning skin care routine to mitigate oxidative stress.

> Wash up. Cleansing face and body at the end of the day may help you limit skin exposure to pollutants while also rinsing off any sunscreen residue.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in