People using semaglutide, a common drug for diabetes and weight loss, may experience more suicidal thoughts than those on other medications, a recent study suggests.

However, experts argue that there isn't strong evidence linking semaglutide to mood issues. They note that scientific findings on the matter have been inconsistent, CNN reported.

Semaglutide is available under two brand names: Ozempic for diabetes treatment and Wegovy for weight loss. Several companies also produce compounded versions of this drug.

In recent years, its popularity has grown significantly due to studies highlighting its benefits, such as lowering the risks of kidney disease and cancer, as per the publication.

The patient details for semaglutide mention that users should be cautious about depression and suicidal thoughts. There have been mixed findings regarding whether newer weight loss medications like semaglutide might cause these issues.

The European Medicines Agency, however, reported that there was no proven connection between these drugs and suicide.

Similarly, the US Food and Drug Administration has been looking into the potential risk of suicide related to drugs similar to semaglutide. So far, they haven't found strong evidence of increased risk but haven't ultimately dismissed the possibility of a minor risk, given their limited data. Their investigation is still in progress.

Link between eating habit and self-harm There have been concerns for a long time about the potential link between medications that change eating habits and the risk of self-harm.

Some individuals might experience a deep change in their mood when they lose the joy of eating, potentially leading to harmful thoughts or actions.

For instance, in 2008, a weight-loss drug called rimonabant was taken off the market due to its association with an increased risk of suicide.

This drug, which affected the same brain pathways involved in cravings from marijuana use, was never approved in the United States.