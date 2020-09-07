Weightlifting workouts at home: How to get started

He says many clients feel they have to do lots of cardio activity before hitting the weights. “Do the opposite," he recommends. If cardio is desired for fat burning, do it afterward. That way, you’re not hitting the weights sapped of energy, he says. And keep things uncomplicated. “Cardio can be as simple as just walking around the neighborhood," he says. In fact, he says it is best to start working out at an easy pace and work your way up to a more rigorous one. “Most people start out overtraining," he says, and then burn out.