Weight-loss drug Wegovy cuts risks of heart attack, stroke by 20%: Study1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Wegovy attracted lot of limelight after celebrities and key business executives endorsed the drug
The shares of Novo Nordisk A/S witnessed the biggest intraday jump in two decades after a study related to its obesity medicine Wegovy was published which said that it reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes by 20%, the Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The findings came as a big boost for Novo Nordisk with its stocks touching as high as 16.7%.