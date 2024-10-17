Weight-loss drugs cut drug and alcohol abuse, according to new study
SummaryDrugs such as Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic can cut drug and alcohol abuse by up to 50%, a study found, adding to mounting evidence that the drugs yield health benefits beyond diabetes and weight loss.
Drugs such as Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster Ozempic can cut drug and alcohol abuse by up to 50% according to a new study, adding to mounting evidence that the drugs yield health benefits beyond diabetes and weight loss.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more