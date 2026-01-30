Weighty problem: How obesity triggers a metabolic breakdown

Weight gain is often harmless and blamed on stress, ageing, or a lack of time for exercise, but unchecked, excessive weight gain over time can become dangerous and lead to consequences such as high blood sugar. Obesity is not just about excess weight; it’s a major factor that creates the condition for metabolic crisis. What starts with a gradual gain of some pounds can evolve into insulin resistance, prediabetes, and eventually type 2 diabetes. This is why understanding how obesity triggers metabolic breakdown, its symptoms, and why early evaluation is needed among the general public is crucial.

Obesity often disrupts metabolism Dr (Prof) Sandeep Aggarwal, Chairman - Manipal Institute of Minimal Access, Bariatric, GI & Robotic Surgery, Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, New Delhi, explains how obesity affects metabolism.

“Weight gain rarely happens overnight, and neither does diabetes. The progressive increase in weight followed by a rise in blood sugar is not just a random occurrence. Instead, it reflects the overall metabolic surge driven by obesity,” he says.

“For many people, an increase in body weight is often accompanied by rising blood sugar levels, which usually appears without noticeable symptoms. This silent progression leads to a metabolic breakdown, where obesity becomes the driving force behind insulin resistance and long-term health complications,” he added.

However, over time, this imbalance does not remain limited to high blood sugar alone. It can also lead to high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels, fatty liver, and increased risk of heart disease.

“Many people do not realize this damage is happening because it develops silently over years,” says Dr Chirag Tandon, Director – Internal Medicine, ShardaCare Healthcity, Greater Noida.

Causes that drive metabolic breakdown Symptoms of the disruptions linked to obesity can be so slight that they often go unnoticed, dismissed as normal. “This typically results from multifaceted causes, including a high-calorie diet, chronic stress, poor sleep quality, hormonal imbalance and genetics,” says Dr Aggarwal.

Too much body fat, especially around the belly, makes it harder to use insulin properly. As the cells grow, they secrete inflammatory compounds that inhibit insulin production, prompting the pancreas to produce more insulin to maintain blood sugar levels. Eventually, this compensation fails and blood sugar remains high all the time in type 2 diabetes.

Vicious cycle of body weight gain and blood sugar spike Dr Tandon says weight gain worsens with rising blood sugar because high insulin levels promote fat storage, making weight loss more difficult. Also, increased hunger and sugar cravings become stronger, resulting in a cycle where obesity and high blood sugar support and strengthen each other. “It’s necessary to consult a specialist as soon as one observes these symptoms because by that time, metabolic damage has already started,” he says.

Importance of early intervention This process can be slowed down or even reversed if action is taken early, says Dr Tandon. Simple steps like eating balanced meals, reducing junk and sugary foods, being physically active every day, managing stress, and getting regular health check-ups can make a big difference. “Controlling weight is one of the most effective ways to protect metabolism and prevent long-term complications,” he noted.

To treat it, it becomes important to reverse insulin resistance. The first steps of aligned treatment include changes in diet, regular exercise, and behavioural and lifestyle therapy supporting the weight-loss process. For individuals with severe obesity or long-standing metabolic disease, bariatric surgery has emerged as a powerful therapeutic option, suggests Dr Aggarwal.

Obesity is not just about aesthetics; addressing it on time is about restoring metabolic health, preventing diabetes progression, and protecting organ function. Early diagnosis and treatment are all one needs to prevent and reverse the damage, along with maintaining overall health.

