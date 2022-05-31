West Nile Fever scare after Kerala death: Expert on causes, symptoms and cure

A 47-year-old man from Kerala recently died due to West Nile Virus. This is said to be the second death due to the vector-borne disease in the state. The state health department has sounded an alert in the wake of the death. West Nile fever, spread by the Culex species of mosquitoes, had earlier claimed a life in Kerala in 2019.

