Jammu and Kashmir administration has asked pilgrims to follow precautionary measures ahead of the commencement of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage. According to the report in ANI, over 90 pilgrims lost their lives during the Char Dam Yatra in Uttarakhand since it began on May 3 this year, due to heart attack, mountain sickness and other reasons.

A heart attack, also called a myocardial infarction, happens when a part of the heart muscle doesn’t get enough blood. The more time that passes without treatment to restore blood flow, the greater the damage to the heart muscle.

Livemint spoke to Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni about the possible causes of heart attack and what can people do to avoid sudden heart attacks. Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni is Consultant, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery [CVTS] at Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai.

What can people do to avoid sudden heart attacks?

- baseline test: Lipid profile

- Stress test: Treadmill test

- Check if a patient is a diabetic or not

Anybody who is above 35 Years can do the above-mentioned tests. if the tests appeared negative then repeat every 5 years. If anyone is positive, please seek medical help.

Causes of heart attack

Nutritional causes : Being deficient in vitamin B 12 (common in pure vegetarian and vegan) , Vitamin D 3 and increased levels of apolipoprotein A.

Screening: CT scan patient who has vague symptoms like-Breathless chest pain (especially after lunch or dinner ) acidity problem (not relived commonly) . At-risk patients should carry aspirin and sorbitrate as per medical advice

What could be possible causes?

These are possible causes of heart attack among people.

Smoking, Alcohol, heavy calorie diet obesity, blood pressure diabetes, genetic history, stress.

Chest pain that may feel like pressure, tightness, pain, squeezing or aching, Pain or discomfort that spreads to the shoulder, or sometimes the upper belly.

Lightheadedness or sudden dizziness, and stress.

Increased heart disease in women

Besides this nowadays we witnessing increased heart disease in ladies, that is again attributed to increasing smoking, obesity and heavy consumption of alcohol.

Following and abiding by medical advice in the stipulated during an emergency can lead to a reduction in complications and sudden loss of life.