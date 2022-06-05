What can people do to avoid sudden heart attacks?

Jammu and Kashmir administration has asked pilgrims to follow precautionary measures ahead of the commencement of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage. According to the report in ANI, over 90 pilgrims lost their lives during the Char Dam Yatra in Uttarakhand since it began on May 3 this year, due to heart attack, mountain sickness and other reasons.

