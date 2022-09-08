What covid treatment will cost you in 2023

SF: This is a really good question, and I think the answer has to be yes, it does make it harder. The issue for any new vaccine, especially one that uses a different platform or route of administration, is that the efficacy against infection and severe disease can’t be ascertained using cheaper immuno-bridging studies — ones that simply show a similar antibody response as an approved vaccine. Take new flu vaccines, for example. To get mRNA vaccine makers approved, regulators want full-blown clinical trials with control arms that use current vaccines. This is what I would expect to be required for new Covid vaccines. No small lab or biotech company would want to take that on.