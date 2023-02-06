What doctors are learning about marijuana and surgery
People who use cannabis may need more anesthesia during procedures, but many remain wary of mentioning their habit
There’s a surprising side effect of a marijuana habit that many people don’t know: Regular users may need more anesthesia during medical procedures to remain sedated.
