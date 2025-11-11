What effects does 100% orange juice have on your body? Know the expert view

Juicy, tangy, and vibrant orange juice often feels like a heaven-sent drink for those dealing with nutrient deficiencies, dull skin, or low energy. However, one question continues to spark debate: Is 100% orange juice actually safe to consume regularly? Some experts are against its regular consumption due to high natural sugar content, whereas others praise its benefits for immunity, gut health, and skin texture.

Advertisement

“A glass of 100% pure orange juice offers a boost of nutritional value, as it is rich in vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that supports the immune system, promotes collagen production, and enhances iron absorption. It contains potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and maintain good heart health, and folate, which supports cell growth and is beneficial during pregnancy. Consumption in moderation may improve skin health, reduce oxidative stress, and support gut health due to its natural phytonutrients like hesperidin and flavonoids,” Dr Archana Batra, Clinical Nutritionist, tells Health Shots.

Is orange juice naturally high in sugar? “Despite its nutrients, orange juice can be high in natural sugars and calories. When juiced, most of the fruit’s fibre is lost, which would otherwise slow sugar absorption and keep you full. This means that while one orange has about 9 grams of sugar, a glass of juice (made from 3–4 oranges) can deliver nearly 25 grams. Over time, excessive consumption may lead to blood sugar spikes, weight gain, or dental erosion,” according to Dr Batra.

Advertisement

Is 100% orange juice healthy? A study published in Nutrition Journal reveals that 237 ml of 100% orange juice contains 469 kilojoules (112 kcal), 21 g total sugars, 124 mg vitamin C, 27 mg magnesium, 0.10 mg vitamin B-6, 74 μg dietary folate equivalents, 496 mg potassium, and only 0.06 g saturated fat with 2.48 mg sodium. Dr Batra recommends “limiting intake to 150–200 ml a few times a week to gain maximum benefits without overloading on sugar.”

Juice vs whole fruit While juice offers the necessary nutrition, it cannot fulfil the body's demand for fibre, as whole fruit does. The benefits of fibre range from maintaining balanced blood sugar levels to healthy digestion. 100% pure orange juice can be part of a healthy diet when enjoyed in moderation, ideally, a small glass (150–200 ml) a few times a week. For everyday vitamin C intake, however, eating a whole orange offers the same benefits with fewer drawbacks.

Advertisement