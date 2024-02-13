What, Exactly, Should You Eat? Inside the $190 Million Study Trying to Find the Answer
Andrea Petersen , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 13 Feb 2024, 10:16 AM IST
SummaryScientists are investigating how different people respond to different diets.
BATON ROUGE, La.—At a biomedical center here, there’s a man scarfing down Frosted Flakes and tater tots while hooked up to an IV. His job? To help the government figure out what you should eat.
