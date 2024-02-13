What, exactly, should you eat? Inside the $190 million study trying to find the answer

Chronic diseases linked to our diets are on the rise. Sometimes-conflicting advice hasn’t helped—remember the low-fat craze?—and has resulted in little improvement in our health. The percentage of U.S. adults ages 20 and over with obesity is 41.9%, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data collected from 2017 to 2020. That is up from 30.5% in 1999 to 2000. About 15% of American adults have diabetes, up from 10.3% in 2001 to 2004, according to CDC data.