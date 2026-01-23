What happens when you cut sugar for 14 days? AIIMS-trained gut doctor breaks it down

Sugar is hard to avoid in Indian diets — whether it is stirred into morning tea, hidden in packaged foods or consumed through festive sweets. While small amounts are unavoidable, excess sugar intake has been linked to insulin resistance, fatty liver and digestive issues. An AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist has now explained how eliminating added sugar for just 14 days can trigger visible and metabolic changes in the body, even without weight loss.

In a video shared on Instagram, Dr Saurabh Sethi outlined the early but significant changes the body undergoes during a short sugar break.

According to Dr Sethi, one of the first visible changes is reduced facial puffiness, which he attributes to lower insulin-driven water retention. Abdominal bloating may also ease as insulin levels stabilise — often even before any change shows up on the weighing scale.

He added that cutting sugar reduces the liver’s sugar load, an important factor for people dealing with fatty liver disease. Digestive comfort also improves, as lower sugar intake means less fermentation in the gut, leading to reduced gas and bloating. In some cases, skin concerns such as acne or redness may begin to subside, particularly if they were triggered by high-glycaemic foods.

Dr Sethi has previously emphasised that sugar’s impact goes beyond calories. In an earlier post, he noted that sugar influences appetite, cravings, insulin response and liver fat accumulation, often without people realising it. That is why, he says, he encourages patients to try avoiding added sugar for 14 days as a metabolic reset.

What people often notice in the first few days Strong sugar cravings

Headaches or fatigue

Irritability

Difficulty concentrating Dr Sethi clarified that these symptoms are not withdrawal but a sign of the brain recalibrating its reward pathways.

As the body adjusts

Cravings begin to reduce

Energy levels become steadier

Bloating decreases

Afternoon energy crashes lessen

Insulin response starts improving By the end of two weeks, many people report a flatter stomach, better sleep, clearer hunger signals and fewer impulsive food urges. Improvements in fasting glucose levels are also commonly observed, even if body weight remains unchanged.

According to the doctor, a 14-day sugar break helps calm insulin spikes, reduce liver sugar load, decrease water retention, reset taste buds and lower visceral fat signalling. He stresses that this process is not about rapid weight loss, but about improving metabolic health.

