What Indians eat and drink, in five charts

Thanks to higher income levels, city-dwellers eat both healthy and unhealthy food items more often than those in villages, the data suggests. While 86% of urban men consume milk or curd at least weekly, only 77% of their rural counterparts do so. Fruits are consumed often by 66% of urban men, but just 51% of rural men. Similar gaps exist among women, and across each food item listed by the NFHS, rural women are the least likely demographic to have their share at least once a week.