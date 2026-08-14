What is Bundibugyo virus? Ebola outbreak spreads to 6th Congo Province amid rising deaths and confirmed cases

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has reached a sixth province and could become the deadliest outbreak in the country’s history unless its spread is brought under control soon, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) warned.

Ebola outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo virus (BDBV).

Jean Kaseya, director-general of the Africa CDC, said on Thursday that a person had died of Ebola in Bas-Uélé province after travelling there from neighbouring Haut-Uélé province, where the city of Isiro is located.

According to figures released by the Congolese government on Wednesday, the country had recorded 4,449 confirmed Ebola cases and 2,061 deaths as of August 10.

“If we don’t stop this outbreak it will last more than a year and be the largest one in the world,” Kaseya informed journalists in a video call, according to Bloomberg.

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Congo officially declared an outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain in May, although the outbreak is believed to have begun as early as February, he mentioned.

What is Bundibugyo virus disease? Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD) is a serious form of Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus, which belongs to the Orthoebolavirus genus. It is a zoonotic infection, with fruit bats believed to be the virus’s natural reservoir, as per World Health Organisation (WHO).

People can contract the virus through close exposure to the blood or bodily secretions of infected wildlife, including bats and non-human primates. Once it enters the human population, the infection can spread through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of an infected person, as well as through contaminated surfaces and materials.

The risk of transmission is especially high in healthcare facilities where infection prevention and control measures are inadequate. Unsafe burial practices can also contribute to the spread when people come into direct contact with the bodies of those who have died from the disease.

The incubation period for Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD) is typically two to 21 days. People infected with the virus are not considered contagious until they begin showing symptoms. The initial signs, including fever, tiredness, muscle aches, headache and sore throat, are often difficult to distinguish from other illnesses, making early diagnosis challenging and potentially delaying detection.

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As the disease progresses, patients may develop gastrointestinal problems, organ dysfunction and, in some cases, bleeding-related symptoms, the WHO noted.

Previous BVD outbreaks in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, recorded in 2007 and 2012, respectively, had case fatality rates (CFRs) of 30% and 50%.

Diagnosing BVD can be difficult because its symptoms overlap with other common febrile diseases, such as malaria. Laboratory testing, including PCR and antigen- or antibody-based tests, is therefore required for confirmation.