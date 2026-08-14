What is Bundibugyo virus? Ebola outbreak spreads to 6th Congo Province amid rising deaths and confirmed cases

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has reached a sixth province and could become the deadliest outbreak in the country’s history unless its spread is brought under control soon, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) warned.

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Ebola outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo virus (BDBV).

Jean Kaseya, director-general of the Africa CDC, said on Thursday that a person had died of Ebola in Bas-Uélé province after travelling there from neighbouring Haut-Uélé province, where the city of Isiro is located.

According to figures released by the Congolese government on Wednesday, the country had recorded 4,449 confirmed Ebola cases and 2,061 deaths as of August 10.

“If we don’t stop this outbreak it will last more than a year and be the largest one in the world,” Kaseya informed journalists in a video call, according to Bloomberg.

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Congo officially declared an outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain in May, although the outbreak is believed to have begun as early as February, he mentioned.

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What is Bundibugyo virus disease? Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD) is a serious form of Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus, which belongs to the Orthoebolavirus genus. It is a zoonotic infection, with fruit bats believed to be the virus’s natural reservoir, as per World Health Organisation (WHO).

People can contract the virus through close exposure to the blood or bodily secretions of infected wildlife, including bats and non-human primates. Once it enters the human population, the infection can spread through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of an infected person, as well as through contaminated surfaces and materials.

The risk of transmission is especially high in healthcare facilities where infection prevention and control measures are inadequate. Unsafe burial practices can also contribute to the spread when people come into direct contact with the bodies of those who have died from the disease.

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The incubation period for Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD) is typically two to 21 days. People infected with the virus are not considered contagious until they begin showing symptoms. The initial signs, including fever, tiredness, muscle aches, headache and sore throat, are often difficult to distinguish from other illnesses, making early diagnosis challenging and potentially delaying detection.

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As the disease progresses, patients may develop gastrointestinal problems, organ dysfunction and, in some cases, bleeding-related symptoms, the WHO noted.

Previous BVD outbreaks in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, recorded in 2007 and 2012, respectively, had case fatality rates (CFRs) of 30% and 50%.

Diagnosing BVD can be difficult because its symptoms overlap with other common febrile diseases, such as malaria. Laboratory testing, including PCR and antigen- or antibody-based tests, is therefore required for confirmation.

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Containing an outbreak depends on quickly identifying cases, isolating and treating patients, tracing contacts, ensuring safe burials and involving local communities. There are currently no approved vaccines or specific treatments for BVD.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X