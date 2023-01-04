What is cardiac arrest? What to know about why Damar Hamlin collapsed
The player for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills collapsed in the middle of a game Monday night
After Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills collapsed Monday night following a hit during a National Football League game against the Cincinnati Bengals, his team said the 24-year-old safety had suffered a cardiac arrest.
“His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment," the Bills said early Tuesday.
The team didn’t say what had caused the cardiac arrest. It said Mr. Hamlin was sedated and in critical condition.
What happened to Damar Hamlin?
Mr. Hamlin was injured after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Mr. Higgins, who had been running with the ball, had collided with Mr. Hamlin’s chest. Both players fell to the ground. Mr. Hamlin stood up and adjusted his face mask before collapsing backward.
Medical personnel administered CPR to Mr. Hamlin immediately after his collapse. He was taken away by an ambulance several minutes later.
What is cardiac arrest?
Cardiac arrest is when the heart abruptly stops beating, said Nahush Mokadam, a cardiac surgeon at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. It occurs when the heart’s electrical system malfunctions.
Abnormal heart rhythms or arrhythmias, which can be triggered by congenital defects, heart damage and certain medications, can lead to cardiac arrest, cardiologists said.
A forceful strike to the heart at exactly the right moment can cause ventricular fibrillation, a serious type of arrhythmia, and cause cardiac arrest, Dr. Mokadam said. Such a phenomenon, known in medicine as commotio cordis, can happen if the “heart gets stimulated just as it’s trying to reset itself," Dr. Mokadam said.
Other cardiologists who watched the game but weren’t involved in Mr. Hamlin’s care also said his cardiac arrest could have been caused by commotio cordis, which has been known to occur during sporting events.
“This could happen in a Little League game or a hockey game where you get a big blow to the chest" from a baseball or puck, said Harlan Krumholz, a Yale University cardiologist.
Mr. Hamlin’s cardiac arrest also could have been triggered by a pre-existing heart condition, said Matthew Saybolt, a cardiologist at Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center. The impact could also have injured an artery or bruised his heart, which can also cause cardiac arrest, Dr. Saybolt said.
How is heart attack or heart failure different from cardiac arrest?
Heart attack and heart failure can lead to cardiac arrest, but are separate conditions, cardiologists said.
A heart attack occurs when blood flow, which carries oxygen, to the heart muscle is reduced or stopped. It is usually caused by blockages in the coronary arteries. Symptoms of a heart attack can include chest pain, shortness of breath and pain in the arms and back, Dr. Saybolt said.
About 800,000 people in the U.S. have a heart attack every year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Heart failure is a chronic and progressive condition in which the heart can’t effectively pump blood around the body. Possible contributors include build-up in the coronary arteries, previous heart attacks, high blood pressure, obesity, congenital defects, lung disease and diabetes, cardiologists said. More than six million people in the U.S. live with heart failure, according to the CDC.
What are the symptoms of a cardiac arrest? How quickly does a person in cardiac arrest require medical attention?
If a heart attack or heart failure leads to cardiac arrest, a patient could experience symptoms such as shortness of breath and chest pains before the event, cardiologists said. Cardiac arrest, however, is sudden and characterized by abrupt collapse and loss of consciousness. A person in cardiac arrest will have no pulse and won’t be breathing.
Cardiologists said immediate medical intervention is critical for a person who has suffered a cardiac arrest. A defibrillator, a device that delivers an electric shock to the heart and can restore a normal heartbeat in cardiac arrest patients, should be used as soon as possible, experts said. While waiting for a defibrillator to arrive, CPR should be administered. Chest compressions can help to manually circulate blood, which can be life-saving to a person whose heart is not beating properly.
“In that moment, time is everything. Every second matters," Dr. Krumholz said.
Cardiologists said Mr. Hamlin’s injury serves as a somber reminder that everyone should learn how to administer CPR and use an AED, or automated external defibrillator.
“You can save a life, get them back to where they were," Dr. Krumholz said.
What are the possible risks of cardiac arrest?
Cardiac arrest is usually fatal. Fewer than 12% of people who have a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital survive, according to the American Heart Association. CPR significantly increases the odds of survival, the association said.
Depending on how long it takes to restore a normal heartbeat and how starved of oxygen the body is, survivors can recover completely from cardiac arrest or suffer from brain damage and damage to other organs.