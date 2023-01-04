What is cardiac arrest? What to know about why Damar Hamlin collapsed

Cardiologists said immediate medical intervention is critical for a person who has suffered a cardiac arrest. A defibrillator, a device that delivers an electric shock to the heart and can restore a normal heartbeat in cardiac arrest patients, should be used as soon as possible, experts said. While waiting for a defibrillator to arrive, CPR should be administered. Chest compressions can help to manually circulate blood, which can be life-saving to a person whose heart is not beating properly.