What is Covid-19 brain fog and why it is in rise in Bengaluru

Brain fog is a term which is used by individuals to describe how they feel when their thinking is sluggish, fuzzy, and not sharp. According to a report published in Harvard Medical Journal, Covid-19 can also have long-term effects on other organ systems. So-called long haulers can have other lingering symptoms including fatigue, body aches, inability to exercise, headache, and difficulty sleeping. Some of these problems may be due to permanent damage to their lungs, heart, kidneys, or other organs. Damage to these organs — or even just the symptoms by themselves — can impair thinking and memory and cause brain fog.

