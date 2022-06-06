What is Covid-19 brain fog and why it is in rise in Bengaluru

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Brain fog is a term which is used by individuals to describe how they feel when their thinking is sluggish, fuzzy, and not sharp. According to a report published in Harvard Medical Journal, Covid-19 can also have long-term effects on other organ systems. So-called long haulers can have other lingering symptoms including fatigue, body aches, inability to exercise, headache, and difficulty sleeping. Some of these problems may be due to permanent damage to their lungs, heart, kidneys, or other organs. Damage to these organs — or even just the symptoms by themselves — can impair thinking and memory and cause brain fog.
What might help clear the brain fog?
According to medical experts,doing these activities may help the side effects of brain fog which includes:
Performing aerobic exercise: You may need to start slow, perhaps just two to three minutes a few times a day. While there is no established “dose" of exercise to improve brain health, it’s generally recommended you work toward 30 minutes a day, five days a week.
Eat healthy diet: A healthy diet including olive oil, fruits and vegetables, nuts and beans, and whole grains has been proven to improve thinking, memory. and brain health.
Avoid alcohol and drugs: Give your brain the best chance to heal by avoiding substances which can adversely affect it.
Sleep well: Sleep is a time when the brain and body can clear out toxins and work toward healing. Make sure you give your body the sleep it needs.
Participate in social activities: We are social animals. Not only do social activities benefit our moods, but they help our thinking and memory as well.
Pursue other beneficial activities, including engaging in novel, cognitively stimulating activities; listening to music; practicing mindfulness; and keeping a positive mental attitude.
Meanwhile, India logged 4,518 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,81,335, while the active cases increased to 25,782, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The death toll climbed to 5,24,701 with nine fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.