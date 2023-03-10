As per CDC, Dementia is not a specific disease but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia. Though dementia mostly affects older adults, it is not a part of normal aging. WHO has also stated dementia as the seventh leading cause of death among all diseases and one of the major causes of disability and dependency among older people globally. The agency also stated that different forms of dementia, but Alzheimer's disease is the most common form and may contribute to 60-70 percent of cases. Other major forms also include vascular dementia, dementia with Lewy bodies (people with this form of dementia may have movement or balance problems like stiffness or trembling), Fronto-temporal dementia which leads to changes in personality and behavior because of the part of the brain it affects.