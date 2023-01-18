What is fentanyl and why is it so dangerous?

The overdose-reversal drug binds to opioid receptors and reverses or blocks the effects of opioids. It comes in two forms: nasal sprays and injectables. Nasal sprays such as Narcan are often stocked by first responders and at healthcare facilities. Groups working with drug users typically have an injectable version of the drug on hand that can be injected into the muscle of an arm or leg to reverse an overdose. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration recommends performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation, also known as CPR, if the person isn’t breathing on their own and said it can save a person’s life regardless of whether naloxone is present. The agency says it is important to stay with the person until medical personnel arrive, reassure them and explain what is happening, as they may reawaken agitated, confused or could overdose again if the naloxone wears off before the opioid.

