What is hantavirus? Can it cause another pandemic like COVID — WHO explains: ‘Not the same situation’

Ever since, three people onboard caught MV Hondius cruise ship caught hantavirus infection and died due to the deadly disease, there has been growing concern around the world about its outbreak. Countries across the world are tracking those passengers who disembarked before from the ship before any hantavirus case was confirmed and detected. All those who came in close contact with MV Hondius are being tracked, Reuters reported.

Till 6 May, 8 cases of hantavirus were detected, 3 of whom are confirmed as hantavirus by laboratory testing, the World Health Organization said. The first confirmed case of hantavirus outbreak was reported in early May.

MV Hondius cruise made a stop at St Helena in the South Atlantic Ocean on April 24 during its journey. The ship's operator confirmed that all passengers who disembarked at this stop have been contacted, which include people from at least 12 countries.

What is hantavirus and how does it spread?

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is hantavirus and how does it spread to humans? ⌵ Hantaviruses are zoonotic viruses that primarily infect rodents. Humans can contract the infection through contact with infected rodents, their urine, droppings, or saliva. In rare cases, person-to-person transmission can occur. 2 What are the symptoms and severity of hantavirus infection? ⌵ Hantavirus infections can cause severe disease in humans. Strains in the Americas can lead to hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome (HCPS), affecting the lungs and heart. In Europe and Asia, it can cause hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome, affecting the kidneys and blood vessels. 3 Is there a specific treatment for hantavirus? ⌵ There is no specific cure for hantavirus diseases. Early supportive medical care is crucial for improving survival, focusing on close monitoring and management of complications like respiratory, cardiac, and kidney issues. 4 What is the public health risk associated with hantavirus outbreaks? ⌵ While hantavirus can cause severe disease, the World Health Organization assesses the public health risk as low. This is because the virus does not easily spread between people and most individuals will never be exposed to it. 5 Can hantavirus cause a pandemic like COVID-19? ⌵ No, hantavirus is not the same as coronavirus and is not expected to cause a pandemic like COVID-19. Although some strains can transmit between humans, this occurs rarely and under specific conditions, unlike the widespread transmission seen with COVID-19.

Hantaviruses are zoonotic viruses that infect rodents and are occasionally transmitted to humans, according to WHO. In rare cases, this virus can be transmitted from person-to-person.

Strains of hantavirus in the Americas, it is known to impact the functioning of lungs and heart causing hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome (HCPS), while in Europe and Asia it affects the kidneys and blood vessels, causing haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome. According to National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa and the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), Switzerland, the strain of virus found on MV Hondius was confirmed as the Andes virus, a type of hantavirus found in South America.

How deadly is hantavirus? Carried by rodents, hantavirus is a deadly infection that can cause severe disease in humans. A person can contract the infection if they come in contact with infected rodents, their urine, droppings or saliva.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement said, “Hantaviruses are a group of viruses carried by rodents that can cause severe disease in humans. People are usually infected through contact with infected rodents or their urine, droppings or saliva. The species of hantavirus involved in this case is the Andes virus – which is found in Latin America and is the only species known to be capable of limited transmission between humans.”

How to treat hantavirus? WHO in its 6 May update on hantavirus said, “While there is no specific treatment that cures hantavirus diseases, early supportive medical care is key to improve survival and focuses on close clinical monitoring and management of respiratory, cardiac and kidney complications. Prevention depends largely on reducing contacts between people and infected rodents.

How much is hantavirus public health risk?

WHO Director General on 7 May said, “So far, eight cases of #hantavirus have been reported, including three deaths. While this is a serious incident, @WHO assesses the public health risk as low.”

Also Read | How worried should you be about hantavirus?

Can it cause another pandemic like COVID? While WHO assessed low risk from hantavirus to the general public, it stressed that this virus is not the same as coronavirus. This observation was made even though the Andean strain of the virus, found in several victims, can in rare cases be transmitted among humans.

"This is not coronavirus, this is a very different virus," Reuters quoted WHO director of epidemic and pandemic management, Maria Van Kerkhove, as saying. She added, “This is not the same situation we were in six years ago.