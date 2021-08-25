What is Havana syndrome and what are its symptoms?

A growing number of diplomats and other government personnel, mostly based abroad, have experienced a strange and often debilitating set of symptoms, prompting a series of government and scientific investigations into what some officials have called anomalous health incidents and others refer to as attacks. The syndrome was first reported in diplomats stationed in Cuba in 2016, but the phenomenon appears increasingly global. Cases were reported in Asia in 2018 and in central Europe in the last few months. Here’s a primer on what is and isn’t known.

What is Havana Syndrome and what are the symptoms?

Havana Syndrome is a series of unexplained medical symptoms first experienced by U.S. State Department personnel stationed in Cuba beginning in late 2016. At the time, those diplomats had been dispatched to Cuba as part of the rapprochement between the two countries begun under President Barack Obama, after decades of severed diplomatic relations between them. The emergence of the ailments on Cuban soil strained those developing ties.

Since the initial cases, diplomats and intelligence officers stationed around the world have experienced similar symptoms. Those affected report a range of conditions including dizziness, headache, fatigue, nausea, anxiety, cognitive difficulties and memory loss of varying severity. In some cases, diplomats and intelligence officers have left active service due to complications from the condition.

Where have Americans gotten Havana Syndrome?

The first cases emerged in U.S. and Canadian personnel stationed in Cuba in late 2016. The State Department also reported potential cases in China in 2018, evacuating State Department employees and their families from the city of Guangzhou after cases were reported there. Diplomats and intelligence personnel in Russia, Poland, Georgia and Taiwan have also reportedly been affected. A number of U.S. officials stationed in Washington may have been affected, including one who was reportedly struck while near the White House.

On Aug. 24 Vice President Kamala Harris temporarily delayed a flight from Singapore to Vietnam after the State Department informed her office about a “possible anomalous health incident" in Hanoi, using a term U.S. officials have applied to instances of the Havana Syndrome. After an assessment, the decision was made to continue the trip, the State Department said.

The State Department and the Austrian government have said they are investigating possible cases in Vienna that have emerged in the past few months, and the Central Intelligence Agency tapped a veteran of the hunt for Osama bin Laden to head its own task force looking into the matter. In August, at least two U.S. officials stationed in Germany reported symptoms.

“There are probably a couple of hundred incidents across the U.S. government and across the globe," CIA Director William Burns said in an interview with National Public Radio published on July 22. “Of those couple of hundred, there’s probably about 100 in which my colleagues, my officers and family members have been affected."

What are the leading theories as to what causes the syndrome?

Initially, investigators believed the syndrome was the result of an attack by a sonic or acoustic weapon. However, a comprehensive analysis by a U.S. scientific panel in December theorized that exposure to a type of directed energy was the most likely culprit. The panel—tasked by the State Department and organized by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine—identified “directed, pulsed radio frequency (RF) energy" as the most likely cause of the symptoms. A different medical assessment in 2018 similarly concluded that exposure to microwaves, a type of radio frequency energy, were the most likely culprit for the syndrome. An examination by the University of Pennsylvania of the brains of 40 people affected by the syndrome found some evidence of brain damage.

Directed energy has been tested by numerous countries as a weapon, but has other potential applications as well. The New Yorker reported in May that a working theory by investigators is that a foreign intelligence agency—possibly Russia’s GRU military intelligence service—was aiming microwave devices at U.S. officials with the aim of collecting data from their computers and cellphones.

What has been the U.S. government reaction?

Former President Donald Trump publicly blamed Cuba for the initial wave of incidents, an accusation Havana denied. The emergence of subsequent cases around the world has renewed attention within the U.S. government to the issue. Both the State Department and the Central Intelligence Agency have set up internal task forces to investigate.

The bipartisan leadership of the Senate Intelligence Committee has also said it plans to investigate the matter and dedicate resources to protecting the victims. In Congress, a bill called Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks (HAVANA) Act passed the Senate unanimously last month. The bill would authorize additional medical and financial support for intelligence officers and diplomats affected by the bill. It has been introduced in the House as well.

