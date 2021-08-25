What is Havana syndrome and what are its symptoms?

Initially, investigators believed the syndrome was the result of an attack by a sonic or acoustic weapon. However, a comprehensive analysis by a U.S. scientific panel in December theorized that exposure to a type of directed energy was the most likely culprit. The panel—tasked by the State Department and organized by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine—identified “directed, pulsed radio frequency (RF) energy" as the most likely cause of the symptoms. A different medical assessment in 2018 similarly concluded that exposure to microwaves, a type of radio frequency energy, were the most likely culprit for the syndrome. An examination by the University of Pennsylvania of the brains of 40 people affected by the syndrome found some evidence of brain damage.