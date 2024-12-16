Renowned musician Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis on Sunday night. He was hospitalized in San Francisco for two weeks before his condition worsened.

Renowned musician Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away on Sunday night following complications with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Tributes have poured in from across the globe following the news of his demise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a statement released by the family, Hussain died from complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The tabla maestro had been hospitalised in San Francisco for the past two weeks, and was shifted to the intensive care unit after his condition deteriorated.

“He passed away very peacefully after the ventilation machine was switched off. This was 4 pm San Francisco time," his sister Khurshid Aulia told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis?The US National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute defines it as a “serious chronic disease that affects the tissue surrounding the air sacs, or alveoli, in the lungs". The lung tissue becomes thick and stiff for unknown reasons — causing permanent scarring in the lungs over time. Fibrosis can makes it progressively more difficult to breathe for the patient.

Symptoms develop and worsen as the disease progresses — with higher risk for smokers or those who have a family history of IPF. The risk of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis also increases with age. Common symptoms include shortness of breath and a cough. Many people with IPF also experience acute exacerbations — wherein symptoms suddenly become much more serious.

Complications from IPF include pulmonary hypertension and respiratory failure, which happen when the lungs cannot deliver enough oxygen into the bloodstream without support. This prevents the brain and other organs from getting the oxygen they need. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}