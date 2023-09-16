What is Nipah virus? Check symptoms, treatment options, WHO recommendations2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Educational facilities in Kerala’s Kozhikode district will be closed until September 24 due to the outbreak of the Nipah virus, according to the district administration. This includes a range of educational institutions, from schools to professional colleges and tuition centres. To keep the learning process undisturbed, online classes will continue throughout this period.