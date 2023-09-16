Kerala's Kozhikode district has closed educational facilities until September 24 due to a Nipah virus outbreak. Over 1,000 individuals are there on the contact list, including 327 healthcare workers.

Educational facilities in Kerala's Kozhikode district will be closed until September 24 due to the outbreak of the Nipah virus, according to the district administration. This includes a range of educational institutions, from schools to professional colleges and tuition centres. To keep the learning process undisturbed, online classes will continue throughout this period.

According to the state Health Minister Veena George, the list of individuals who have been in contact with infected persons is swelling. A recent update, as per ANI, has revealed that the list now comprises over a thousand names. More worrying, perhaps, is that of this extensive list, 327 are healthcare workers.

Also Read: Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala: Covid era-like containment zones back in Kozhikode district Twenty-nine people from other districts also appear on the contact list of those infected with the Nipah virus. A breakdown shows that most are from Malappuram (22), followed by Kannur and Thrissur (three each), and a solitary case in Wayanad.

The Health Minister emphasised that of the people classified as high risk, 122 are healthcare professionals. This puts them at a greater risk compared to 175 common individuals also categorised under high-risk.

What is Nipah virus? The Nipah virus can cause symptoms ranging from mild respiratory issues to fatal encephalitis, the World Health Organisation (WHO) states. Transmitted from animals like bats or pigs and even from human to human, the virus leaves no room for complacency. Worryingly, no vaccines or specific treatments are available; the primary recourse is supportive care.

Nipah virus symptoms For those infected, initial symptoms include fever, headaches, muscle pain, vomiting and sore throat. Advanced stages can manifest as severe respiratory problems, encephalitis, seizures and even coma within 24 to 48 hours, as per WHO.

Also Read: Nipah Virus: Karnataka heightens border vigilance as virus outbreak hits Kerala The time between infection and symptom onset varies from four to 14 days but can extend up to 45 days. While most survivors recover fully from acute encephalitis, around 20% face lingering neurological issues such as seizures and personality changes, according to WHO.

Nipah virus treatment At present, no specific medications or vaccines exist to treat Nipah virus infection. Despite this, the WHO has flagged Nipah as a disease of priority in their Research and Development Blueprint. For severe respiratory and neurological issues caused by the virus, intensive supportive care is the advised course of treatment.

(With ANI inputs)