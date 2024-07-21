What is Nipah Virus that killed 14-year-old Kerala boy — symptom, risks, causes and Centre's advisory to state
Nipah Virus: A14-year-old boy from Kerala's Malappuram, who was under treatment for Nipah infection, died on Sunday, state Health Minister Veena George said. Here's a look at the symptoms, causes and treatment for Nipah Virus.
A 14-year-old boy from Kerala's Malappuram died on Sunday after contracting Nipah Virus infection. State Health Minister Veena George said the boy suffered a massive cardiac arrest at 10.50 am on Sunday and efforts to revive him failed. He died at 11.30 am. The National Institute Of Virology in Pune had confirmed the presence of the virus in the boy.