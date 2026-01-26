What is Panchakarma therapy? Inside Ayurveda’s ancient detox system drawing foreigners to AIIA-Goa

Integrating Ayurvedic wellness into Indian travel is transforming standard vacations into profound healing journeys for foreign tourists.

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Goa has positioned itself as a premier destination for those pursuing these ancient medicinal practices.

A central attraction at the AIIA is Panchakarma therapy.

What is Panchakarma Therapy? Ayurveda practitioners at the AIIA-Goa report that this method is yielding encouraging outcomes, even when addressing intricate medical conditions.

“Panchakarma represents a unique approach of Ayurveda with specially designed procedures for the cure of diseases and the maintenance of health. Panchakarma are capable of curing multi-system disarrangement and gives a permanent or long-lasting cure,” according to Aiiagoa.org.

At the hospital, Paediatric Panchakarma, Gynaecological Panchakarma treatments, and Kriyakalpa (specialised ENT and ocular panchakarma procedures) are performed by the well-trained staff of the Panchakarma Department Medical officers.”

Dr Praveen BS, Head of the Panchakarma Department, described the regimen as a thorough bio-detoxification process. It consists of five primary treatments intended to cleanse the system, regulate metabolism, bolster immunity, and revitalise the physical body.

Beyond physical health, Dr Praveen said that the therapy settles the mind, enhances sleep quality, and sharpens sensory perception.

“These are the preventive aspects of Panchakarma. The therapy is also used to treat and manage metabolic and endocrine disorders such as diabetes, neurological conditions like Parkinson’s and stroke, musculoskeletal disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, dermatological conditions and infertility. It is also used in paediatric age groups in treating cerebral palsy and autism,” Dr Praveen said.

“Besides Indians, people from various countries such as Russia, the UK, the US and France visit the institute for wellness and treatment of various diseases,” he added.

According to PTI, the institute’s scale is significant, with 100 to 125 individuals receiving treatments daily. 332 international visitors have sought these therapies over the past three years, contributing to approximately 100,000 procedures performed during that period.

Case studies highlight the institute’s success; recently, a French patient with eczema and a British man with Parkinson’s disease both showed marked improvement following treatment.

Located in Dhargal, North Goa, the AIIA serves as a vital hub for research and clinical care.

Opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi three years ago, it functions as a satellite of the New Delhi-based AIIA under the Ministry of Ayush.

Medical staff recounted a specific instance where a patient admitted on January 2 showed visible progress within just 12 days of combining Panchakarma with his standard medication.

Dr PK Prajapati, Director of AIIA, asserts that the therapy’s global fame stems from its rigorous scientific foundation and reliable clinical results in holistic detoxification and disease management.

“At AIIA Goa, Panchakarma is practised in its most authentic and superior form, integrating classical ayurvedic wisdom with standardised protocols, modern diagnostics, and rigorous quality control,” Dr Prajapati said.

“The Panchakarma facility at the institute is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, well-trained physicians and therapists, and a serene, patient-friendly environment that supports optimal healing,” he added.

To address the rising global appetite for these services, AIIA Goa also provides a Panchakarma technician’s certificate. This skill-based program leverages the institute’s high-volume clinical environment — which features 150 beds, 900 daily outpatients, and 250 procedures every day — to provide students with essential, real-world professional experience.