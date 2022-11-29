What is triple negative breast cancers? Here's what new study shows on the growth of this aggressive subtype of cancer2 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 06:17 AM IST
Basal-like breast cancers, also known as triple-negative cancers, are a particularly aggressive subtype of breast cancer with limited treatment options. Although the origin of luminal (cells that line the surface of the breast duct) and basal subtypes of breast cancer is unknown, studies suggest that basal-like cancers can arise from luminal epithelial cells.