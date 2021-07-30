What makes the Delta variant of Covid-19 so dangerous for unvaccinated people

Delta was first detected in the U.S. in March and by mid-July accounted for three-quarters of Covid-19 cases. It has supplanted the Alpha variant, which until recently was the most widespread version of the virus in the U.S. Its impact is acutely felt in parts of the country with low vaccination rates, where case counts and hospitalizations are surging. The Delta variant accounts for 83% of all U.S. cases, according to recent estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unvaccinated individuals make up more than 95% of all hospitalizations.

