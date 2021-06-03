What must be done before a third wave?

BENGALURU : Even as the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic recedes in India’s largest cities, the fight rages on in small towns and villages, away from the spotlight. The threat of a potential third wave also looms large, and the healthcare system in rural areas is already overwhelmed in many parts of the country.

It is well-known that India’s hinterland lacks the public health infrastructure that is required to deal with a pandemic, but how grave is the problem at hand? Let’s take the instance of two predominantly rural districts in Bihar and Kerala to understand this. Purnia in Bihar had 1,254 active cases on 23 May. The district had 199 hospital beds, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). In a scenario that 3% of covid-19 cases, or roughly 40 patients, require admission, a fifth of the beds in the district would be occupied. This is in addition to the beds that might already be occupied by covid-19 patients and those requiring treatment for other ailments. Just a few weeks of even this low caseload would mean that the public health system would get burdened beyond capacity.

In Kerala, by contrast, where there is robust public healthcare system in place, districts are relatively better equipped. For instance, Kannur has 5,043 hospital beds and it reported 15,416 active cases on 22 May. Assuming a hospitalization rate of 3%, an estimated 460 patients will require beds, less than a tenth of its total capacity. While this is relatively better than most other parts of India, a spike or even a prolonged plateauing in the number of cases would stretch the health system here.

Over half of all new covid cases are now from rural areas. According to SBI Research, the share of rural districts in new cases has risen from 46% at end-April to 53% by the last week of May. More alarmingly, in states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, which have inadequate public healthcare, the share of rural cases in May was a high 79% and 67%, respectively.

For a majority of India’s population, especially those in rural areas, plugging the gaps in the country’s public health infrastructure on a war footing over the next few months will be critical. Data from the National Health Profile 2019 shows that India has 600 hospital beds in public hospitals per million persons. This ranges from an abysmal 171 in Bihar to 1,231 in Andhra Pradesh. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a standard of 5,000 beds per million population, which is more than 4 times the availability in the best-equipped state in India.

The second wave of the pandemic has already laid bare the consequences of India’s historical neglect of public health. The fear is, without the shield of vaccines, subsequent waves might exact an even more brutal toll. In order to successfully overcome the pandemic, it is imperative that the healthcare infrastructure is upgraded massively, and in quick time. This would require unprecedented levels of investment and mobilization of medical workers. Further, given the historically anaemic funding by the government, it would also require active collaboration with the private sector to create health assets that can not only weather the pandemic but also fill critical gaps beyond.

Rural disparities

The public rural healthcare system in India has a three-tiered hierarchy. The first point of contact with the community is the sub-centre, which is staffed with one male and one female healthcare worker. According to a report on rural health statistics published by the ministry of health and family welfare, each sub-centre covers an average of four villages and a population of 5,729.

A primary healthcare centre (PHC) serves as a referral unit for six sub-centres. It has 4-6 beds, and a medical officer and 14 paramedical staff. Lastly, there is the community health centre (CHC). This is a 30-bed referral hospital. It has ‘specialized’ services, including ICUs, and has 4 PHCs under its ambit. Each CHC caters to an average of 128 villages and a population of 170,000.

In covid-19 treatment, the PHCs provide the first line of defence. There are, however, wide state-level disparities. For instance, one PHC in Kerala caters to an average population of 13,746 persons. In Jharkhand, it is 97,296 persons (see Chart 1). Further, there are disparities in the quality of infrastructure available in PHCs. In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan, all PHCs have at least 4 beds. In Odisha, by comparison, only 8% of PHCs have the recommended 4 beds. On average, a health worker in a PHC caters to 1,821 persons in Kerala, compared to 7,410 in Uttar Pradesh.

The PHCs are at the forefront of combating the pandemic in rural areas, serving as the first point of contact for testing and triage facilities. Further, medical teams from PHCs and CHCs have been conducting outreach trips to far-flung areas. However, there have been reports from multiple parts of the country about PHCs not having adequate testing kits, PPEs and medicines. A PHC in Madhubani in Bihar has been reportedly converted into a cowshed since a doctor has not visited for over a year.

State spending

The abysmal state of public health calls into question the public expenditure incurred on health in India. Historically, spending on health has been modest. The ministry of health and family welfare got just around 0.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) for much of the last decade. Even including states’ health budgets, this goes up only to around 4% of GDP, shows WHO data for 2018.

This was more than neighbours Pakistan and Bangladesh, but lagged China (5%) and developed countries such as the UK (10%) and the US (17%). The 2021-22 Economic Survey ranked India at 179 out of 189 countries in priority given to health in public spending. This put India in the league of donor-dependent countries such as Haiti and Sudan.

The pandemic has once again underscored the need for a ramp up in healthcare investments. However, the share of capital expenditure—spending that creates new assets, like hospitals—in overall health spend is very low. In 2018-19, this was 11.2% for states and 10.3% for the Centre, according to data from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). About 85% of all capital expenditure on health is incurred by state governments. Alarmingly, in the country’s overall capital spending, health is slipping in priority. Both the Centre and the states’ trajectory follows a similar arc (see Chart 2).

A disaggregation of the health budget of states shows how little they are spending to create new health infrastructure. Take Jharkhand, which had the worst rural health coverage among major states. In 2020-21, Jharkhand spent ₹4,312 crore on public health. Of this, only ₹271 crore, or 6%, was on capex. The bulk of the 94% revenue expenditure went towards administration costs and salaries. The 6% capital outlay was mostly spent on state schemes to upgrade health infrastructure ( ₹200 crore), a new medical college and 500-bed hospital ( ₹50 crore) and a new pharmacy institute ( ₹19 crore).

In response to covid-19, several states have announced the establishment of emergency temporary facilities. For instance, the Delhi government announced the opening of a 500-bed covid facility attached to a state-run hospital in May. Even post the pandemic, several of these facilities can and should be repurposed for general medical use.

Private role

In the absence of sufficient and accessible public healthcare, the private sector has emerged as a significant stakeholder in India. According to the National Sample Survey on healthcare expenditure conducted in 2019, 55.3% of hospitalizations take place in private facilities. Therefore, during the ongoing pandemic and afterwards, the private health sector will play a significant role in upgrading medical infrastructure, as well as in training doctors and paramedical personnel.

S. Vaitheeshwaran, CEO of the Manipal Group, one of the largest private healthcare conglomerates, said in an interview recently that the cost of setting up a typical medical college for 150 students, with a 750-bed hospital attached to it, was ₹150-200 crore (excluding land cost). To put state spending in perspective, this is 80% of the entire annual capital expenditure of Jharkhand.

While the need of the hour is to set up trauma care facilities to provide emergency treatment for covid-19 patients, the emphasis should be on durable and robust infrastructure that can be used even after the pandemic wanes. Estimates from the annual report of the Christian Medical College, Vellore, suggest that the cost of developing a full general ward comprising 14 beds is ₹1.25 crore. Further, each critical care unit bed will cost ₹24 lakh.

Besides infrastructure, it is also critical to mobilize medical staff on a war footing. India currently faces a staggering shortage of healthcare workers, especially in rural areas. In India, there is a government doctor for every 10,189 people, while the WHO recommends a ratio of 1 doctor for every 1,000 persons. A report by the US-based Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy (CDDEP) estimates a deficit of 600,000 doctors and 2 million nurses in India. In early-May, the Central government announced that final-year MBBS students as well as nurses can be deployed for covid-19 duties. Further, medical personnel completing 100 days of covid-19 duties will be given priority in forthcoming government recruitments. Some states have already taken a lead on this. The Karnataka government has announced that it will mobilize nearly 100,000 medical and nursing students for covid-19 duty immediately.

India’s fight against the covid-19 pandemic is entering a critical phase. Even as the second wave is expected to moderate further in the coming weeks, there is no room for complacency as vaccines remain scarce and a potential third wave is on the horizon. However, the need to upgrade medical infrastructure—and the benefits that could accrue to the country from that endeavour—goes far beyond the present pandemic.

Arjun Srinivas is with howindialives.com, a search engine for public data.

