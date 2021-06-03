What must be done before a third wave?

It is well-known that India’s hinterland lacks the public health infrastructure that is required to deal with a pandemic, but how grave is the problem at hand? Let’s take the instance of two predominantly rural districts in Bihar and Kerala to understand this. Purnia in Bihar had 1,254 active cases on 23 May. The district had 199 hospital beds, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). In a scenario that 3% of covid-19 cases, or roughly 40 patients, require admission, a fifth of the beds in the district would be occupied. This is in addition to the beds that might already be occupied by covid-19 patients and those requiring treatment for other ailments. Just a few weeks of even this low caseload would mean that the public health system would get burdened beyond capacity.

