What time should you wake up? Probably not 5am.
Summary
Sleep experts warn against rising too early if you’re not naturally a morning person, and provide other tips for a better night’s sleep.
As we emerge from the drowsy holidays with aspirations of being fitter and more productive, one social-media trend jumps out: How about waking up everyday at 5 a.m.?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story